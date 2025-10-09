Back to overview
Home Cabling Jan De Nul to install Formosa 4 subsea export cables, named preferred supplier for Formosa 6

Business Developments & Projects
October 9, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Jan De Nul has signed a contract with Synera Renewable Energy (SRE) for the installation of subsea export cables on the Formosa 4 offshore wind farm. SRE has also selected the Belgian offshore construction contractor for export cables on its Formosa 6 offshore wind project.

CLV Willem de Vlamingh; Photo Jan De Nul

Under the contract for Formosa 4, Jan De Nul will transport and install 60 kilometers of subsea HVAC cables, as well as cable protection systems. The company will deploy its cable-laying vessel (CLV) Willem de Vlamingh, which will start working at the Taiwanese project site in 2026 and continue in 2027.

In Taiwan, Jan De Nul has been contracted on several offshore wind projects since 2017, when the company entered the Taiwanese offshore wind market.

With this new contract for Formosa 4 and our appointment as preferred contractor for Formosa 6, we continue our journey in Taiwan. And there is more. We are currently installing cables for the Greater Changhua 2b & 4 offshore wind farms, and we are preparing the installation of export cables for Fengmiao 1 in 2026. This provides us with a continuous project portfolio outlook in Taiwan through 2028“, said Wouter Vermeersch, Director Subsea Cables Offshore Energy at Jan De Nul.

The company also worked on the first two Formosa projects, Formosa 1 Phase 2 and Formosa 2.

SRE’s 495 MW Formosa 4 will be built approximately 20 kilometers off the coast of Miaoli County and will comprise 35 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW wind turbines. The inter-array cables will be installed by Seaway7.

Formosa 6, for which Jan De Nul has now been named the preferred contractor for the installation of export cables, is located 55 kilometers southwest of Formosa 4, off the coast of Xianxi Township, Changhua County. SRE secured the 800 MW development capacity for Formosa 6 in Phase 3.2, the second auction round of Taiwan’s Phase 3 Zonal Development, in mid-2024.

