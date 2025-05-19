Japan
Back to overview
Home Energy Transition Japan consortium to seek ‘deeper’ pathways toward a carbon-neutral future

Japan consortium to seek ‘deeper’ pathways toward a carbon-neutral future

Research & Development
May 19, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

A consortium consisting of seventeen Japanese organizations has jointly launched a social collaboration program aimed at scientifically evaluating and standardizing the reliability of materials used in energy-related infrastructure that is needed for a carbon-neutral society.

Port of Tokyo. Illustration only; Michael Pointner via Pexels

The program, named Materials for Future Energy Infrastructure Trust (MEIT), will be led by classification society ClassNK, Kobe Steel, JFE Steel Corporation and Nippon Steel, in collaboration with the University of Tokyo.

The remaining participants of the initiative are: Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Namura Shipbuilding, Nippon Steel Engineering, Nippon Steel Pipeline & Engineering, TOKYO GAS NETWORK, JERA, JFE Engineering Corporation, Kanadevia Corporation, IHI Plant Services Corporation, INPEX Corporation and ENEOS Xplora.

The participating organizations are set to take on the planning and review of one or more projects under MEIT, and support national R&D efforts as well as standardization processes alongside the University of Tokyo.

As disclosed, the joint research—said to enable interdisciplinary collaboration beyond the limitations of isolated research partnerships— began on May 1, 2025, and is anticipated to be wrapped up by the end of April 2030.

According to ClassNK, MEIT has been envisioned to evaluate the reliability of materials seen as critical for ensuring the long-term integrity of infrastructure and cargo/fuel tanks for energy carriers. To be specific, MEIT revolves around the following notions:

  • the development of fracture evaluation solutions and standards for large-scale liquefied ammonia tanks;
  • the creation of such technologies for large-scale liquefied CO2 tanks;
  • setting up efficient ductile fracture prevention standards for high-pressure CO2 pipelines in carbon capture and storage projects (CCS);
  • improving the dependability and evaluation technologies for next-generation materials (like cost-effective stainless steel and low-nickel steel) for large-scale liquefied hydrogen tanks.

It is understood that, via these efforts, the partners also seek to enhance Japan’s competitiveness in the global maritime industry arena, while simultaneously addressing domestic demand.

As the global shift toward carbon neutrality keeps gaining traction, energy infrastructure is evolving from fossil fuel-based systems to those built around hydrogen and ammonia.

This transformation involves components such as liquefied hydrogen and ammonia tanks, CO2 storage tanks, and high-pressure CO2 pipelines—all of which demand rigorous evaluation of material reliability to ensure long-term safety and cost-efficiency.

Because of this, ClassNK has explained that MEIT is going to define material selection guidelines, the criteria for omitting post-weld heat treatments, and fracture prevention standards.

The goal here is to minimize construction costs and drive international standardization in support of a sustainable energy future, the classification society’s representatives have noted.

Counting to (net) zero: Quick look into Japan’s push toward sustainability

As the third largest shipping economy in the world (and the fourth most powerful economy in the global arena), Japan has set a target to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050, focusing on increasing the share of renewable as well as nuclear power while reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

The government is understood to target sourcing at least 40-50% of electricity, for instance, from renewables and 20% from nuclear energy by 2040.

Maritime transportation majors, including heavyweights such as Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line) and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), have been investing more and more in alternative marine fuels like ammonia and methanol and vessels powered by these energy sources to meet the climate goals.

However, recent shifts indicate a cautious approach. Reuters reported in mid-May this year that major oil refiners like Eneos Holdings have retrenched decarbonization investments, citing economic and geopolitical uncertainties, and are refocusing on fossil fuels such as liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Although the momentum revolving around other eco-friendly fuels shows no signs of waning, LNG remains, as per classification society American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), the most viable option.

Related Article

Expectedly, the number of vessels powered by liquefied natural gas has been on a steady rise, with shipbroking sources revealing in December 2024 that 84% of the year’s alternative fuel tonnage was LNG dual-fueled, comprising 1,248 units with a total capacity of 102.93 million gross tons.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles