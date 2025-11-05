Back to overview
KBR tasked with engineering work on oilfield redevelopment project in Persian Gulf

Business Developments & Projects
November 5, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

U.S. science, technology, and engineering player KBR has been hired to handle a detailed engineering assignment for a hydrocarbon redevelopment project operated by Qatar’s state-owned oil & gas giant QatarEnergy off the Persian Gulf state’s coast.

Illustration; Source: QatarEnergy

This detailed engineering services contract for the Bul Hanine oil and gas field offshore Qatar will enable KBR to provide detailed design and engineering services for QatarEnergy’s EPIC project, situated approximately 120 kilometers east of Doha.

This is one of Qatar’s significant offshore oilfields, described as a vital contributor to the country’s production portfolio. The project aims to extend the field’s production life, increase its capacity, and integrate advanced technologies to maximize recovery.

China’s Offshore Oil Engineering Company (COOEC) won work on two segments of the same redevelopment project in the Middle East region.

Jay Ibrahim, President of Sustainable Technology Solutions at KBR, highlighted: “As we continue to focus large efforts on the Global South, where the need for energy production continues to be in demand, we are honored to support the redevelopment of the Bul Hanine field, a project vital to Qatar’s long-term energy security, affordability, and growth.

“With its proven offshore engineering expertise and established delivery of projects throughout the Middle East, KBR is well-positioned to serve QatarEnergy.”

The deal in Qatar comes weeks after KBR secured an engineering and procurement services contract for upgrade work related to a gas development project in Trinidad and Tobago.

