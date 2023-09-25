KBR wins EPC contract for Pluto LNG project

September 25, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

U.S. engineering company KBR has been awarded an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) management contract by Woodside Energy, as operator for and on behalf of the Pluto Joint Venture.

Archive; Courtesy of Woodside

Under the contract, KBR will undertake modifications to train 1 of Woodside’s Pluto LNG facility, located near Karratha, Western Australia.

According to KBR, the modifications will enable the processing of up to three million tons per annum (mtpa) of Scarborough gas through train 1.

Jay Ibrahim, President, Sustainable Technology Solutions, commented: “KBR is pleased to support Woodside in the modification of the Pluto train 1 LNG facility to enable processing of Scarborough gas, and in turn provide opportunity to extend the life of the plant.”

“KBR is committed to helping its clients navigate the energy transition, which includes gas as a key part of the energy mix. We are also excited to focus on engaging local and Indigenous businesses to support the project and proud to be creating jobs and opportunities within Western Australia.”

To note, the Scarborough project is expected to include the installation of a floating production unit with eight wells drilled in the initial phase and thirteen wells drilled over the life of the Scarborough field.

The gas is set to be transported for processing at Pluto LNG through a new trunkline of approximately 430 km in length, with reports saying that approximately five mtpa of Scarborough gas will be processed through Pluto train 2, with up to three mtpa processed through the existing Pluto train 1. The first LNG cargo is targeted for 2026.