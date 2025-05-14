Rendering of an LNG terminal
Aramco eyes joining Woodside's recently okayed US LNG project



May 14, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Australia’s energy giant Woodside Energy has signed a non-binding agreement with Saudi Arabia’s energy heavyweight Aramco to explore opportunities for global cooperation.

Rendering of Louisiana LNG, former Driftwood LNG; Source: Tellurian, now part of Woodside Energy

Inked at an industry event in Riyadh, the deal entails the potential acquisition of an equity interest in an offtake from Woodside’s recently greenlighted liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in the U.S., Louisiana LNG. Additionally, both companies are exploring opportunities for a potential collaboration in lower-carbon ammonia.

Woodside’s CEO Meg O’Neill said: “We are excited to explore new opportunities with Aramco. “This collaboration aligns with Woodside’s strategic vision to build a diverse and resilient global portfolio. It leverages our growing relationship with one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, to explore new opportunities which deliver value for both parties.” 

O’Neill added that the agreement demonstrates the ongoing interest in Louisiana LNG among what she says are high-quality potential investors, following the company’s deal with Stonepeak to acquire a 40% interest in the project’s infrastructure holding company.

The Australian major announced a final investment decision (FID) for the three-train, 16.5 million tonne per annum (mtpa) LNG project on April 29, 2025. A day later, a deal for BP to supply feed gas for the project was disclosed.

This comes on the heels of another major development for the Australian player: the joining of topside and hull destined to work at Woodside’s Scarborough project. Undertaken by McDermott, the feat entailed manoeuvring two structures that each weigh more than 30,000 tonnes at sea.

