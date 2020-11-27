Kogas completes world’s first STS LNG loading test

November 27, 2020, by Adnan Bajic

South Korea’s Kogas has performed the first ship-to-ship LNG loading verification test.

Jeju LNG 2 delivering test volumes to Global Star LNG tanker (Courtesy of Kogas)

In its statement on Thursday, Kogas said it deployed the Jeju LNG 2 vessel to supply volumes. The STS LNG operation was completed at the Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering’s Okpo yard.

The company claims that this ship-to-ship LNG loading verification test was the first such operation in the world.

Jeju LNG 2 delivered 2,000 metric tons of LNG. The demonstration test and gas trials were completed for Maran Gas’ LNG tanker. Global Star capable of transporting 174,000-cbm of LNG is currently under construction at DSME.

Previously, these operations have been conducted with the LNG tanker moving to either Incheon, Pyeongtaek, or Tongyeong terminals for gas trials. There the vessel’s cargo tanks and equipment would be tested.

However, due to the increase of unloading at these facilities during the winter period the schedules have become tight. This is also because of an increase in LNG carriers’ construction. Furthermore, the vessel has to travel a certain distance from the shipyard to one of the terminals.

Kogas completed all the preliminary preparation work in cooperation with the Korean Register of Shipping, DSME and Korea Line Corporation. The operation was completed during a three-day period from November 24 to 26.

Jeju LNG 2 loaded the cargo at Tongyeong LNG terminal on November 24, for trial operations.

Maran Gas’ Global Star ready for sea trials

Global Star LNG tanker is scheduled to arrive at the Tongyeong LNG terminal on December 6. There the vessel will load the remainder of the cargo following two weeks of sea trials.

Kogas expects the trial test completion will lower the current stress on LNG terminals.

The company also expects to lower the costs as well as reduce the time needed for these operations via the conventional shore-to-ship method.