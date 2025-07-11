Pinnacle Marine introduces Singapore’s first fully biodiesel-powered harbor craft

Back to overview
July 11, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Singapore-based vessel builder Pinnacle Marine has launched its first B100 biofuel-powered utility boat, paving the way for the nation’s sustainable harbor craft sector.

The vessel named President 100 was launched on July 7, 2025, nearly four months after Pinnacle Marine’s agreement with compatriot shipping company Pacific International Lines (PIL) to collaborate on a long-term sea trial of a B100 biofuel-powered harbor craft.

Following the launch of President 100, Pinnacle Marine was set to begin 1,000 hours of real-time research trials to test B1000 biofuel in Singaporean waters with the newbuild on July 8.

The trials are being conducted in collaboration with China Classification Society (CCS), Weichai Singapore, Marine Energy and Sustainability Research Department of Nanyang Technological University (MESD), PIL, Abo Shoten, Abo Singapore, Wilmar International, Gulf Marine, Amspec Testing & Services, and AYK Engineering and Consulting.

Operated by Prestige Ocean, the boat will capture data on emissions, fuel behaviour, and performance during the trial.

The endeavor is said to mark Singapore’s first long-term ship trial with B100 biodiesel, aiming to push the shipping industry towards net-zero emissions and offer vital insights into emissions, performance, and onboard storage.

To remind, Singapore mandates that all new harbor craft be fully electric or compatible with net-zero fuels by 2030. In line with this goal, Coastal Sustainability Alliance (CSA), an industry collaborative effort led by Kuok Maritime Group (KMG), recently launched Singapore’s first fully electric tug.

