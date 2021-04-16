KSOE wins order for LNG carrier trio

April 16, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

South Korean shipbuilding giant Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) is enjoying a continued ship ordering spree as it won another contract for three liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

The new contract is worth KRW 636.4 billion (about $570.9 million), KSOE said in a stock exchange filing on 16 April 2021.

As informed, the LNG carrier trio will be built by Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), a unit of KSOE, for an undisclosed Asian shipowner.

The newbuilds are planned to be delivered by 1 July 2024.

Earlier this week, KSOE unveiled two more orders for a total of five liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers. The first contract, encompassing three 80,000 cbm LPG carriers, is valued at KRW 176 million.

The second deal, which includes two 40,000 cbm LPG carriers, is worth KRW 119.9 billion.