Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Landslide shareholder vote begins final countdown to ADES-Shelf Drilling merger completion

Landslide shareholder vote begins final countdown to ADES-Shelf Drilling merger completion

Business & Finance
October 7, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

ADES International Holding, a subsidiary of ADES Holding Company, which is part of Saudi Arabia-headquartered ADES Group, is one step closer to wrapping up its merger with the UAE-based Shelf Drilling, thanks to the lion’s share of the latter’s shareholders endorsing the business combination after the Saudi player upped its initial takeover offer.

Admarine 510 jack-up rig; Source: ADES

ADES followed up the signing of a transaction agreement for the acquisition of all issued and outstanding shares of Shelf Drilling via cash merger with an equity value of approximately NOK 3.9 billion, or around $380 million, with a revised cash consideration of NOK 18.50 ($1.88) per share to ensure the majority shareholder vote of the UAE firm would be in favor of the merger.

Related Article

As a result, the shareholders of Shelf Drilling have approved the proposed merger with a requisite majority of 99.6% votes cast in favor of the takeover. This paves the way for the Saudi Arabian player to acquire 33 jack-up rigs, which will expand its offshore drilling fleet capabilities.

As Shelf Drilling held an extraordinary general meeting on October 6, 2025, to consider the merger, with all proposals on the agenda approved in a landslide vote, the completion now remains conditional upon fulfillment of the customary closing conditions.

While describing the achievement as “a significant milestone,” ADES expects the completion of the merger in Q4 2025. This means that the Saudi giant will increase its fleet to 83 offshore jack-ups, including 46 premium units, before the end of 2025.

Currently, the firm’s fleet consists of 90 rigs across 13 countries, encompassing 40 onshore drilling rigs, 48 jack-up offshore drilling rigs, one jack-up barge, and one mobile offshore production unit (MOPU).

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles