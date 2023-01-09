LNG Easy to develop new LNG carrier designs

January 9, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Singapore-based LNG Easy, a distributor and provider of LNG infrastructure, has reached a long-term mutually exclusive commercialisation agreement to develop new LNG carrier designs based on B type cargo containment system (CCS).

Courtesy of LNG Easy

The company signed the agreement with Shangai-based marine environmental technology provider BlueSoul and Finnish ship designer Deltamarin.

As described, the new cargo containment system will be of a prismatic shape and free from sloshing concerns.

The construction and installation method for the cargo tanks will enable the shipbuilder to save an estimated 10-11 months in construction time, overcoming bottlenecks in skilled welders, drydock space, and outfitting quay and gantry-crane capacity, LNG Easy said.

Furthermore, the new designs will focus on bigger sizes which will offer FOB buyers or DES sellers for long-haul LNG trade a better economy of scale.

LNG Easy added that the ships built to these designs will be great spot traders/floaters as well as mother vessels for breakbulk / buildbulk operations through ship-to-ship transfer.

The vessels are capable of loading/unloading in any quantity and sail in partially loaded conditions, catering to the increasing trend of LNG commoditisation and gaining pace for LNG bunkering.

