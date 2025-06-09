LNG/hydrogen-powered Ultramax bulker design earns RINA’s approval

Back to overview
Business Developments & Projects
June 9, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Italy’s classification society RINA has awarded approval in principle (AiP) for a new LNG/hydrogen-powered Ultramax bulker design developed by Shanghai Merchant Ship Design & Research Institute (SDARI) in collaboration with Almi Marine Management.

The approval is a result of a joint development project (JDP) conducted by the three partners, delivering the design based on SDARI’s latest-generation Green Dolphin 64 platform.

As described, the dual-fuel LNG/hydrogen Ultramax bulker features hybrid propulsion and energy efficiency technologies to achieve energy savings and reduced emissions needed to meet current regulatory requirements, while also offering flexibility to easily integrate future solutions.

According to RINA, the AiP certificate recognizes the design’s “pioneering integration” of battery-assisted electric propulsion, wind-assisted systems, and a novel hydrogen-reforming solution that eliminates the challenges of liquid hydrogen storage and supply.

The vessel’s design incorporates modern hull design for an increased cargo capacity and reduced fuel consumption while hybrid-electric propulsion enhances adaptability to future innovations, and wind-assisted propulsion contributes further to energy efficiency, RINA explained.

In addition, the concept includes onboard hydrogen production, which is said to eliminate technical challenges of supply and storage, thereby improving the ship’s Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) and optimizing its pathway to GHG Fuel Intensity (GFI) compliance. It also provides a fuel pathway toward net-zero GHG emissions by 2050 through the progressive transformation of LNG into hydrogen onboard.  

Last year, RINA awarded AiP to SDARI’s eco-friendly Aframax tanker design developed with TMS Tankers as the prospective owner and Finnish technology group Wärtsilä as the engine maker.

