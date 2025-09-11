Back to overview
Home Green Marine KOMAC’s LNG-fueled hydrogen-ready LCO2 carrier gets RINA’s nod of approval

KOMAC’s LNG-fueled hydrogen-ready LCO2 carrier gets RINA’s nod of approval

Certification & Classification
September 11, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

RINA, an Italy-based engineering consulting, inspection, and certification company, has awarded Korea Maritime Consultants (KOMAC) the approval in principle (AiP) for a newly developed 40,000 cbm liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fueled, hydrogen (H2)-ready LCO2 carrier.

Credit: RINA

It is understood that carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technologies offer potential for decarbonization and are considered a key enabler of a more cost-effective and achievable net-zero future.

Among the available CO2 transportation options, shipping is seen as a viable solution to link emission sources with storage sites, RINA said, claiming that compared to pipelines, it provides shorter lead times, greater flexibility and scalability, streamlined permitting processes, and, in many cases, improved economic efficiency.

RINA noted that KOMAC’s vessel design captures the growing momentum in the LCO2 shipping segment, as major international projects begin to set the pace, adding: “The future-ready design of the LCO₂ carrier, which features hydrogen as fuel – produced on board and on demand – offers a practical and efficient solution for meeting the IMO 2050 decarbonization targets.”

Simone Manca, North Asia Marine Vice President at RINA, commented: “This AiP reinforces the close and productive relationship between RINA and KOMAC, highlighting our shared commitment to accelerating the transition toward low and zero-carbon operations. We are proud to support KOMAC in advancing a ship type that will play a pivotal role in the global carbon transport infrastructure. This achievement reflects not only technical excellence but also the collaborative spirit driving sustainable progress in maritime design. Looking ahead, RINA and KOMAC aim to deepen their collaboration, pushing the boundaries of marine engineering and contributing to a cleaner, more sustainable future for global shipping.”

In other news, it is worth mentioning that in 2025, RINA was selected to conduct a water assessment study aimed at securing industrial water supply for green hydrogen production at the Pecém Industrial and Port Complex (CIPP), a flagship low-carbon development hub in Brazil. Furthermore, it acquired the entire share capital of Foreship, a Finnish ship design and engineering company.

In addition, RINA awarded several AiPs, including for a new LNG/hydrogen-powered Ultramax bulker design developed by Shanghai Merchant Ship Design & Research Institute (SDARI) in collaboration with Almi Marine Management, as well as for UK-based marine and offshore solutions provider SRC Group’s retrofit methanol storage technology.

READ MORE

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles