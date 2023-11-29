LR to class Capital’s ammonia-ready LCO2 Carriers

November 29, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Lloyd’s Register (LR) classification society is joining hands with Greek shipowner Capital Gas Ship Management (Capital) and South Korean shipbuilding major Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HD HMD) on the construction of two ammonia-ready 22,000m3 low-pressure LCO2 carriers set to be delivered in 2025 and 2026.

Image credit Capital

The two new carriers will be developed for Capital’s gas carrier fleet and when built will transport liquefied carbon dioxide (CO2) under pressure. The 22,000m3 design will allow CO2 from the Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) process to be transported to storage facilities in larger quantities for sequestration or further usage.

The vessels will be equipped with IMO Type C storage tanks which feature lighter scantling that maintains the tanks’ structural integrity. This innovation allows an upscale in the size of the LCO2 carrier, improving storage and transportation, something shipbuilders were not able to do with more conventional materials.

These ships featuring innovative materials will allow for lighter low-pressure Type C tanks, while their cargo handling system will be able to accommodate trades in the CO2, ammonia, and LPG supply chains.

“This constitutes a key milestone project for the CO2 value chain conveying the right message to hard-to-abate sectors that rely on CCUS for their transition,” Andy McKeran, chief commercial officer, LR said.

“Tangible support from ship operators such as Capital will be crucial in turning the dial on decarbonisation in the short to mid-term and we welcome this joint project as a key step forward for the maritime energy transition.”

“We are proud to pioneer the future of maritime decarbonization with the order of the first-ever 22,000cbm LCO2 carriers. It is a testament to our proactive stance in the global decarbonization efforts. By leading the way in the CO2 transportation market, we are setting new standards for the industry and reinforcing our strategic vision for a sustainable energy transition fleet,” Miltos Zisis, Managing Director, Capital said.

“This ambitious project represents a fusion of diligent planning and innovative execution from our technical team.”

Capital and LR have a long-standing relationship and are working together on a pilot research project into the use of biofuels on the Capital Ship Management Corp. managed crude tanker ‘Apollonas’ and Capital’s involvement in HD HMD and LR’s project for a 30,000cbm LCO2 tanker.