‘World’s largest’ LCO2 carrier hits the water

April 16, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

The first 22,000 cubic meter (cbm) liquefied CO2 (LCO2) carrier, dubbed the “world’s largest” and ordered by Greek shipping company Capital Clean Energy Carriers, has been launched in South Korea.

Courtesy of HD Hyundai Mipo

As disclosed, South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Mipo launched the LCO2 carrier on April 15 off the coast of Ulsan.

Measuring 159.9 meters in length, 27.4 meters in width, and 17.8 meters in height, the vessel is the first of four 22,000 cbm LCO2 carriers being built at the South Korean yard for Capital Clean Energy Carriers.

The ship is equipped with three ‘Bi-lobe type storage tanks’ that can maintain a low temperature and high-pressure environment of -55℃ and five times the atmospheric pressure, so it is fit for transporting various liquefied gas cargoes such as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and ammonia in addition to liquefied CO2.

In addition, a 2,500 kW land-based power supply unit and a nitrogen oxide reduction device are installed on this vessel to reduce emissions of air pollutants such as fine dust and sulfur oxides. The design is also ammonia-ready and applies ice-resistant design technology (Ice Class 1C).

As disclosed, the LCO2 carrier is scheduled for delivery at the end of this year after undergoing final assembly and sea trials.

Courtesy of HD Hyundai Mipo

To remind, the Greek shipping company ordered four LCO2 carriers of the same class at HD Hyundai Mipo between July 2023 and January 2024. The construction of the first unit kicked off in August 2024.

The deliveries of four LCO2 carriers are planned to be completed by the second half of 2026.

In June 2024, Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) revealed a further strategic investment in ten LCO2 and LPG/ammonia carriers.

The strategic investment will see CPLP acquire six dual-fuel medium gas carriers (MGCs) and four LCO2 handy multi-gas carriers for $756 million, with expected deliveries from the first quarter of 2026 to the third quarter of 2027. The vessels are built by South Korean and Chinese shipyards.

