Two connected offshore platforms
'Major' 130-well P&A gig with Repsol goes to Archer

May 5, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Oil services company Archer has signed a long-term contract with Repsol Resources UK, a subsidiary of Spanish energy giant Repsol, related to late-life and plug and abandonment (P&A) services across the latter’s platform portfolio.

Montrose field; Source: Repsol Sinopec Resources UK

Under the deal, Archer is set to undertake platform drilling services, facilities engineering, coil tubing, wireline services, and provide downhole well service technologies. The five-year agreement comes with a two-year extension option.

As stated by the oil services firm, the strategic partnership will support late-life operations and P&A activities on Repsol’s platform portfolio, including Piper, Claymore, Tartan, Saltire, Auk, Arbroath, Montrose, Beatrice, and Clyde. The P&A scope, covering approximately 130 wells, is said to be a key component of the contract.

Dag Skindlo, CEO of Archer, remarked: “We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with Repsol through this major long-term agreement within our strategic focus on P&A services. We have robust technical and attractive commercial offerings within late life and P&A, and our team is committed to delivering operational excellence, innovation, and sustainability in the decommissioning of these assets.”

Archer believes the agreement solidifies its position as a trusted provider of integrated drilling and well services with commitment to safe and cost-effective operations in the North Sea.

Together with Baker Hughes, the firm won a contract with Equinor for full-range delivery of plugging services in late March 2025. Archer was put in charge of planning plugging operations for 26 wells to be plugged.

Meanwhile, Repsol Resources UK inked a deal with New European Offshore (NEO Energy) to combine their North Sea businesses. The combined group, 55% owned by NEO and 45% by Repsol UK, will be renamed NEO NEXT Energy Limited and is expected to become one of the largest producers in the region.

