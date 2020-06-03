Back to overview
Malaysia's MISC appoints ex-minister as chairman

Malaysia’s MISC appoints ex-minister as chairman

June 3, 2020, by Mirza Duran

Malaysian liquefied natural gas shipping firm MISC has appointed former minister Tan Sri Noh Omar as its new chairman.

LNG carrier Seri Cempaka
LNG carrier Seri Cempaka (Image: MISC)

Noh takes over as chairman from Datuk Ab Halim Mohyiddin who remains as an independent and non-executive director of the shipping company.

The appointment of 62-year-old Noh is effective immediately, according to a stock exchange filing.

He served on the Malaysian federal cabinet from 2008 to 2018, holding several ministerial positions.

Noh was also a legal officer from 1989 to 1992 and became a practicing lawyer from 1992 to 1995.

MISC is a unit of state-owned energy giant Petronas and operates a fleet of 29 LNG carriers.

Besides LNG vessels, the company owns petroleum and chemical tankers through its unit AET and is one of the world’s largest FPSO/FSO operators.

Header photo: LNG carrier Seri Cempaka

