Malaysia’s MISC appoints ex-minister as chairman

Malaysian liquefied natural gas shipping firm MISC has appointed former minister Tan Sri Noh Omar as its new chairman.

LNG carrier Seri Cempaka (Image: MISC)

Noh takes over as chairman from Datuk Ab Halim Mohyiddin who remains as an independent and non-executive director of the shipping company.

The appointment of 62-year-old Noh is effective immediately, according to a stock exchange filing.

He served on the Malaysian federal cabinet from 2008 to 2018, holding several ministerial positions.

Noh was also a legal officer from 1989 to 1992 and became a practicing lawyer from 1992 to 1995.

MISC is a unit of state-owned energy giant Petronas and operates a fleet of 29 LNG carriers.

Besides LNG vessels, the company owns petroleum and chemical tankers through its unit AET and is one of the world’s largest FPSO/FSO operators.