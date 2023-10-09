MAMII picks two methane measurement firms to carry out pilot studies

October 9, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Safetytech Accelerator, a non-profit established by Lloyd’s Register, in collaboration with CoolCo, MOL and Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited, has chosen Green Instruments and Everimpact as the first two technology providers to be evaluated by the flagship Methane Abatement in Maritime innovation initiative (MAMII).

Archive. Courtesy of Chevron Australia

Launched in September 2022 and led by Safetytech Accelerator, MAMII brings together industry leaders, technology innovators, and maritime stakeholders to advance technologies for measuring and mitigating methane emissions in the maritime sector. It currently has 16 shipping companies as Anchor Partners.

Safetytech Accelerator said that the decision was made after evaluating more than 80 methane measurement technology companies and selecting 12 to join their technology ecosystem. From this cohort, Everimpact and Green Instruments have been the first invited to join an evaluation phase which includes feasibility studies and pilots in partnership with MAMII Anchor Partners CoolCo, MOL, and Shell.

In its first year, MAMII focused on identifying and evaluating new technologies to monitor and reduce methane emissions from LNG-fuelled vessels, with a particular emphasis on measuring unburned methane in the exhaust stack, known as ‘methane slip’. Once these solutions are validated, the initiative will seek to encourage adoption by shipping companies.

Green Instruments is a global organization headquartered in Denmark, specializing in measurement and analysis technologies for both marine and land-based industries. Their G7000 CEMS is known for its SOx and CO2 monitoring capabilities for scrubber applications. The solution has proven its resilience in the harshest maritime conditions and boasts a global service network.

“We are thrilled to be selected amongst the industry providers and look forward to participating in this work that falls so much in line with the vision of our company. The decarbonization transition relies on facts and not assumptions, hence it is imperative that we start to actually measure ship emissions and collect accurate and concrete data,” said Casper Nørgaard Jensen, Sales Manager.

“Why not leverage the technology that is readily available so that everyone can have a more accurate picture when discussing ship emissions – a practice which has been in place on land for many years.”

“We look forward to testing and validating the new methane analyzer from Green Instruments. The data from this initiative will enable us to move beyond reliance on broad estimates and instead tackle the challenges of methane emissions from the basis of actual, vessel-specific measurements, in line with the Fuel EU Maritime Initiative,” Fredrik Meltzer, Head of Strategic Initiatives, from CoolCo added.

Everimpact started its journey as a real-time GHG monitoring platform for cities using satellites, sensors and AI. It has partnered with Mitsubishi and Wilhelmsen to launch a sensor-based continuous emissions measurement system (CEMS) for ships, which is already implemented on a Mitsubishi vessel. Everimpact offers a gas analyzer and platform measuring GHG emissions – CH4, CO2, CO, NO, NO2 and SO2 – from exhaust stacks in real-time. The solution uses a cabinet that is safely deployed away from the stack yet connected via a heated sample line.

“We’re excited that our continuous emissions measurement system, already used to measure fuel emissions from the exhaust stacks of ships, is being evaluated to track methane slip. Joining forces with MAMII will get us one step further on our mission to accelerate the decarbonization of shipping with better data,” said Mathieu Carlier, CEO and Founder.

Nadia Echchihab, Head of Innovation Programmes at Safetytech Accelerator, said the technology companies involved in this endeavor are confronted with a multitude of challenges, including adapting their technology for the demanding maritime environment and achieving a price point that is viable for shipowners and operators.

“MAMII is bridging this gap by fostering collaboration between industry and technology firms, facilitating joint efforts through feasibility studies and pilots that will yield valuable insights and proof points to be shared with other members of the initiative,” Echchihab added.