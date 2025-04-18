A large vessel at sea
May 2025 auction date set for Italian FSRU's regasification slots

April 18, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Italy’s floating regasification terminal operator OLT Offshore LNG Toscana, controlled by Snam and Igneo Infrastructure Partners, intends to hold auctions for regasification capacity at its floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) moored off the coast of Livorno.

FSRU Toscana; Source: OLT Offshore LNG Toscana

The Italian player disclosed that the continuous capacity products for multi-year allocation of slots at its FSRU Toscana, from gas year 2027/2028 to 2043/2044, will be scheduled from May 21, 2025.

The regasification capacity will be offered in 165,000 liquid cubic meter slots, available in three products. A first, longer-term product covers the period from gas year 2027/2028 to 2041/2042, followed by a second shorter-term product from gas year 2027/2028 to 2036/2037. Finally, a third capacity product will run from gas year 2027/2028 to 2030/2031.

OLT Offshore pointed out that it will be possible to request the extension of the allocation to the following gas years, at the same allocation price and for the same number of slots allocated in the product, in case of remaining available capacity.

This follows the 20-year extension for the FSRU’s operation secured last month, when it was announced that the terminal’s annual regasification capacity of 5 billion standard cubic meters is fully booked until 2026/2027.

FSRU Toscana, moored about 22 kilometers off the coast between Livorno and Pisa, is connected to the national grid through a 36.5-kilometer long pipeline. Operated and managed by Snam, the pipeline has a 29.5 kilometer-long section at sea, 5 in the floodway and the remaining 2 on dry land.

