More capacity slots up for grabs at Italy’s regasification terminal

Project & Tenders
June 11, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Italy’s floating regasification terminal operator OLT Offshore LNG Toscana, controlled by Snam and Igneo Infrastructure Partners, intends to hold capacity allocation auctions without expressions of interest for regasification capacity at its floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) moored off the coast of Livorno in July.

FSRU Toscana; Source: OLT Offshore LNG Toscana

While reporting that the available regasification capacity for the annual and multi-year allocation without expressions of interest has been published on its website, the Italian player disclosed that the auctions for the capacity offered on an annual basis from gas year 2025/2026 to 2043/2044 will be held from July 3 to 10, 2025.

The capacity will be offered in 165,000-cubic-meter liquid slots. Interested parties have until July 1, 2025, to sign the contract and submit guarantees, and blank test sessions for interested users are scheduled to be held on June 23, 2025, on the PAR platform.

As of 2025/2026 and up to 2043/2044, OLT will offer an additional two regasification slots for each gas year, increasing the annual capacity up to 43 available slots.

July 2025 auctions – Available capacity; Source: OLT

The company describes this as part of its wider initiative to increase regasification capacity, already authorized up to a maximum of about 5 billion standard cubic meters per year.

The capacity allocation auctions with expressions of interest were concluded at the end of last month, resulting in the allocation of 160 slots of 165,000 liquid cubic meters.

FSRU Toscana, moored about 22 kilometers off the coast between Livorno and Pisa, is connected to the national grid through a 36.5-kilometer-long pipeline. Operated and managed by Snam, the pipeline has a 29.5 kilometer-long section at sea, 5 in the floodway, and the remaining 2 on dry land.

The FSRU is set to remain in operation until the end of 2044 thanks to the 20-year authorization recently obtained from the Italian Naval Registry (RINA).

