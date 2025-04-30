Europe
Mediterranean shipping gears up for stricter emission regulations

Mediterranean shipping gears up for stricter emission regulations

Regulation & Policy
April 30, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Mediterranean shipping companies are bracing for stricter environmental standards as the Mediterranean Emission Control Area for sulphur oxides enters into effect on May 1, demanding adjustments to their fleets and operations.

As disclosed, ships will have to use marine fuel with lower sulphur content, down from 0.5% (a global requirement) to a maximum of 0.1%.

Sulphur oxide emissions are said to lead to sea and land acidification and contribute to fine dust, which is linked to respiratory and cardiovascular conditions. Reducing these emissions is expected to improve air and water quality, thereby benefiting human and environmental health.

Sulphur oxide emissions in the European Union (EU) have decreased by approximately 70% since 2014, primarily due to the establishment of an Emission Control Area in Northern Europe, as reported in the 2025 European Maritime Transport Environmental Report and the 2025 Zero Pollution Monitoring and Outlook Report. The new Mediterranean Emission Control Area is anticipated to lead to further reductions.

However, it is important to mention that during the same period, nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in the EU have increased by 10% from 2015 to 2023, with an 8% increase specifically in the Mediterranean. It is understood that the European Commission and Mediterranean States are currently assessing how to reduce these emissions.

To note, the Mediterranean Sea is the fifth Emission Control Area (ECA) for sulphur oxides in the world. The agreement to further protect its marine environment by setting up a Mediterranean Emission Control Area was reached by the EU and Mediterranean countries, under the UN’s Barcelona Convention, in 2021. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) agreed with the mentioned designation request in 2022.

Commenting on the issue, Commissioner for the Environment, Water Resilience and a Competitive Circular Economy, Jessika Roswall, stated: “The EU and its Mediterranean neighbours have jointly set up an Emission Control Area to tackle ship pollution at its source. This is a major step towards making our maritime industries cleaner, more competitive, and future-proof. Preserving this marine region is crucial for water resilience, reducing pollution, and protecting the health of coastal communities and their surrounding environment.”

This April, the IMO also approved a Northeast Atlantic Emission Control Area to reduce both sulphur and nitrogen oxides, due to be adopted later in 2025, with entry into effect in 2027. It will encompass the EU littoral states, Greenland, the Faroe Islands, Iceland and the UK.

In 2024, IMO member states approved two ECAs proposed by Canada and Norway. These emission control areas are expected to provide additional protection from air emissions in Canadian Arctic waters and the Norwegian Sea by reducing emissions of sulphur oxides, particulate matter and nitrogen oxides from international shipping.

