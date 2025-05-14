Back to overview
Home Green Marine COSCO Shipping Bulk orders new ammonia and methanol-ready ships

COSCO Shipping Bulk orders new ammonia and methanol-ready ships

Business Developments & Projects
May 14, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

COSCO Shipping Bulk, a subsidiary of Chinese conglomerate COSCO Shipping, is expanding its fleet with a new shipbuilding order for two ammonia and methanol-ready bulk carriers.

Illustration; Archive. Courtesy of COSCO Shipping

According to data from Intermodal, COSCO Shipping Bulk has contracted compatriot shipbuilder Qingdao Beihai for two 209,800 dwt ammonia and methanol-ready units.

The vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2027.

The contract price and additional details were not disclosed.

In December 2024, COSCO Shipping Bulk also ordered 3+5 210,000-ton methanol and ammonia-ready bulk carriers, priced at $93 million each.

These Newcastle-type bulk carriers will be about 300 meters long and 50 meters wide, featuring conventional hydrodynamic energy-saving devices such as front guide wheels and vortex-eliminating fins, as well as shaft generators.

The ships are set to be delivered and put into operation between 2027 and 2028.

In the meantime, Qingdao Beihai delivered an eco-friendly 210,000 dwt ammonia-ready bulk carrier to Belgian shipowner CMB.TECH.

The 300-meter-long bulker named Mineral Sverige, delivered on April 23, 2025, is the fourteenth unit of its series, and the seventh ship delivered by Beihai Shipbuilding so far this year.

The ammonia-ready newbuild was built to meet Tier III emission requirements as set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and is expected to cut down on nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions by more than 75%.

