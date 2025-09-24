Back to overview
Home Clean Fuel Methanex launches methanol bunkering services in ARA region and South Korea

Business Developments & Projects
September 24, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Methanex Corporation, a Canadian producer and supplier of methanol, has entered new strategic bunkering partnerships in two major fueling hubs – the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) region and South Korea.

In the ARA region, Methanex is partnering with TankMatch to provide barge-to-ship methanol bunkering, and in South Korea, the company is working with Alpha Maritime and Hyodong Shipping to enable last-mile bunkering operations.

As disclosed, the collaboration with TankMatch builds on a previous bunkering arrangement between OCI Global and UniBarge, which Methanex took over through its acquisition of OCI, boosting its operational capacity in the area.

Mark Allard, Methanex’s Senior Vice President of Low Carbon Solutions, said: “These partnerships allow us to safely and reliably fuel ships with methanol in two of the busiest global trade corridors that are pivotal to maritime decarbonization. By leveraging our global supply chain with the expertise of trusted local bunkering operators, we now provide a fully integrated, end-to-end methanol fuel solution to support the maritime industry’s needs.”

Andre Nieman, CEO of TankMatch, noted: “This partnership allows us to apply our expertise in inland waterway fuel logistics to accelerate the safe adoption of methanol bunkering in the ARA region.”

J. R. Cho, Marketing Manager of Alpha Maritime, stated: “Through this collaboration, we are proud to deliver reliable last-mile methanol bunkering services that give shipowners practical solutions to help their transition to cleaner shipping.”

Injun Ko, COO & Vice President of Hyodong Shipping, commented: “Korea is a key maritime hub in Asia, and Hyodong Shipping is pleased to leverage our methanol bunkering expertise in collaboration with Methanex to provide shipowners with trusted, eco-friendly fuel solutions. This partnership will serve as a catalyst in positioning Korea as a critical hub for the transition to low-carbon shipping.”

It is worth mentioning that, in addition to producing and supplying methanol, Methanex conducts activities related to safety. The company has developed a methanol bunkering safety package and technical guidance based on internationally recognized protocols to support shipping companies, bunkering operators, and terminals adopting methanol as a marine fuel. Methanex’s goal is to expand “reliable supply and help the industry meet tightening regulatory requirements.”

