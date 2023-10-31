MEYER Group takes 50% stake in C-Job

October 31, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Dutch ship design and engineering company C-Job Naval Architects has formed a strategic partnership with MEYER Group, wherein MEYER Group will acquire a 50 percent stake in C-Job.

Image credit C-Job

MEYER Group, an international consortium, operates three shipyards under MEYER Werft, located in Papenburg, Rostock, and Turku, Finland.

“C-Job and MEYER share the common vision to make shipping sustainable in the near future! We always want to offer the best and tailor-made engineering solutions, both for newbuilds and for the transformation of the existing fleet, together with MEYER RE. As strategic partners we will be able to push the boundaries for sustainable solutions in the maritime industry,” Malte Poelmann, CTO at MEYER Group, said.

“We started C-Job in 2007 and we have been making waves ever since. We haven’t been afraid to do things a bit differently which has led to our successes. In MEYER Group, we have found a partner who aligns with our values and culture, making our partnership a natural fit. I’m proud MEYER and C-Job have combined forces and I am certain this union will fortify our position in both the Netherlands and internationally even more,” C-Job CEO and co-founder Job Volwater, said.

“In 2020 we vocalized our vision for a sustainable maritime industry within one generation. In MEYER, we have found a like-minded organization that shares this vision and wants to achieve this together. I have no doubt we will do great things together that complement and continue to build on what C-Job has achieved so far,” Basjan Faber, CFO and co-founder of C-Job, noted.

C-Job has demonstrated the safe application of ammonia and methanol as viable marine fuels.

The duo plans to expand their collaboration in the field of alternative marine fuels, with a particular focus on enhancing the sustainability of cruise vessels.