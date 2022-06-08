Mitsubishi Shipbuilding gets BV AiP for LCO2 spherical cargo tank system

June 8, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Classification society Bureau Veritas (BV) has delivered approval in principle (AiP) to Japanese shipbuilder Mitsubishi Shipbuilding – part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group – for a spherical cargo tank system for liquefied CO2 (LCO2) carriers.

Courtesy of Mitsubishi Shipbuilding/BV

The ceremony took place at Posidonia 2022, the international shipping exhibition in Athens, on 7 June.

LCO2 carriers transport liquefied CO2 in a low temperature, high-pressure state. Independent Type C tanks are typically used for the cargo tank system. Until now, various tank structures have been available, including cylindrical, bilobed and trilobed designs.

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding has developed a new spherical cargo tank system for LCO2 carriers, applying its technologies in structural analysis and material evaluation cultivated through the design and construction of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers equipped with spherical tanks.

Compared with cylindrical, bilobed and trilobed options, spherically shaped tanks offer greater structural strength against internal pressure of the tank. The adoption of Mitsubishi Shipbuilding’s spherical cargo tank system is expected to further optimization of ship arrangement and enhance the economic performance of LCO2 carriers.

BV reviewed the design of the LCO2 spherical cargo tank system and confirmed that the applied methodology to design type C tank complies with the International Gas Carrier (IGC) Code, which applies to marine vessels carrying liquefied gas in bulk, as well as applicable BV’s ship classification rules.

“This AiP recognizes that Mitsubishi Shipbuilding’s new spherical cargo tank technology meets our class rules and standards… BV is proud to support Mitsubishi strategy and help advance innovation that is much needed to achieve a low-carbon future,” Alex Gregg-Smith, Senior Vice President & Chief Executive, North Asia and China at Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, commented.

Last year, Bureau Veritas also granted AiP to Mitsubishi Shipbuilding for a cargo tank system to be mounted on LCO2 carrier.

As part of the energy transition strategy being promoted by MHI Group, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding has established a growth strategy called “MARINE FUTURE STREAM vision for 2050”. The strategy focuses on two overarching targets: “decarbonization of the maritime economy” through use of renewable energies and carbon recycling, and “safe and secure future for society” through autonomous operation and electrification. The company seeks to achieve these dual goals through creation and implementation of marine-related innovations.

With acquisition of the new AIP for its spherical cargo tank system for LCO 2 carriers, going forward, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding aims to more actively pursue the development of LCO 2 carriers and related business as a marine system integrator.

At the same time, the company intends also dedicate its full resources to developing and providing technologies to respond flexibly to the diverse LCO 2 carrier needs of the market to build a CCUS value chain – with the ultimate goal of achieving a CCUS value chain straddling land and sea, to realize a decarbonized society.