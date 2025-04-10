Back to overview
Home Green Marine ClassNK okays Mitsubishi Shipbuilding’s onboard carbon capture and storage system

ClassNK okays Mitsubishi Shipbuilding’s onboard carbon capture and storage system

Certification & Classification
April 10, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, a part of Japanese Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has acquired approval in principle (AiP) from compatriot classification society Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) for its onboard carbon capture and storage system (OCCS).

Credit: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)

As disclosed, the OCCS captures, liquefies and stores CO2 after pretreatment of the exhaust gas emitted from ships.

It is understood that Mitsubishi Shipbuilding developed the system by utilizing CO2 capture technologies of MHI as core technology and combining it with exhaust gas pretreatment, CO2 liquefaction, storage and handling technologies.

Going forward, the company will reportedly accelerate the development of the system to bring it to market.

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding is said to be making efforts to contribute to the advancement of the maritime industries in Japan and around the world by utilizing its shipbuilding-based marine engineering technologies in addition to conventional shipbuilding.

In other news, it is worth mentioning that, in 2025, together with compatriot LPG transportation specialist Nippon Gas Line, the company obtained ClassNK’s AiP for a low-pressure type liquefied CO2 (LCO2) carrier for coastal transportation.

Related Article

In addition, the shipbuilder received orders for three methanol-powered roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) cargo ships from three compatriot shipping companies.

As informed, the vessels are set to be constructed at the Enoura plant of MHI’s Shimonoseki Shipyard & Machinery Works in Yamaguchi prefecture and are slated for delivery from fiscal 2028.

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles