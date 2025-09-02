MOL
MOL invests in US firm developing commercial-scale fusion reactor

Business Developments & Projects
September 2, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

As part of a consortium of 12 Japanese companies, Japanese shipping major Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has invested in Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS), a US-based fusion energy company originating from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

CFS's demonstration reactor under development. Courtesy of MOL

The investment was made by MOL Switch, MOL’s wholly owned subsidiary formed in May 2023 to support decarbonization technologies in the energy sector.

CFS is the world’s leading and largest private fusion company, utilizing the magnetic confinement system (tokamak type). The company announced plans to build the world’s first commercial fusion power plant “ARC” in Virginia in the United States, with the intent of commencing operations in the early 2030s.

The Japanese consortium, also comprised of Mitsubishi Corporation, Kansai Electric Power, JERA, JGC Corporation, Development Bank of Japan, NTT, Fujikura, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited, and Mitsui Fudosan will acquire technical and commercial expertise in policy, regulatory, and the development, construction, operation, and maintenance of ARC from CFS’s commercialization projects in the United States.

In addition, each consortium member will bring together its know-how and expertise and aspire to expedite the commercialization and industrialization of fusion energy power generation in Japan.

The collaboration between the Japanese consortium and CFS aligns with the Japan-U.S. joint partnership to accelerate the development and commercialization of fusion energy power generation in Japan and the United States, representing a strong commitment and growing momentum toward the early realization of commercialization in both countries.

The MOL Group plans to strengthen non-shipping areas and proactively invest in these fields. Furthermore, it has set a group-wide target of achieving net zero GHG emissions by 2050 in the “MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.2.” Through its investment in CFS, the group will pursue collaboration with stakeholders-including relevant industries-and work toward the early realization and industrialization of fusion energy power generation.

By securing a stable supply of the electricity required to manufacture clean fuels such as hydrogen and ammonia through fusion energy and other means, the MOL Group aims to contribute to the widespread adoption and expansion of clean energy, ultimately supporting the realization of a decarbonized society.

In related news, the US government recently secured significant agreements with Japan and South Korea. The move is in line with the US President’s intention to rebuild domestic shipbuilding infrastructure.

Specifically, the Japanese government pledged a $550 billion package to modernize and build US shipyards, a direct result of tariffs being cut by the US from 25 percent to 15 percent. Details on how the Japanese-US collaboration in the shipbuilding domain will be realized are yet to be shared.

