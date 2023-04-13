MOL joins MAMII to work on reducing methane emissions

April 13, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Japanese shipping major Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has joined the Methane Abatement in Maritime Innovation Initiative (MAMII) tasked with reducing methane emissions across the maritime industry.

As informed, the initiative, led by Safetytech Accelerator, is established by Lloyd’s Register and the Lloyd’s Register Foundation.

It was formed in September 2022 and currently 14 companies have joined. MAMII is an initiative that aims to identify, accelerate and advocate technology solutions to measure and manage methane emissions activity in the maritime industry aiming to minimize the environmental impact of methane slip in shipping through collaboration among participating companies.

This includes surveying the institutional and industry regulatory requirements on methane emissions, exploring the current technology and practice landscape for methane monitoring, reporting and verification onboard and for methane abatement onboard and building on experience and knowledge sharing in the area of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply chain.

Compared with conventional marine heavy fuel oils, LNG (mainly methane) fuel is widely understood to generate about 25% less carbon dioxide (CO2).

Hence the deployment of LNG-fueled vessels is accelerating as an effective way of contributing from right now to the low-carbonization of ship operations.

On the other hand, the environmental benefits of the CO2 reduction effect of using LNG are partially negated due to any methane released to the atmosphere (methane slip) in the process of using LNG fuel.

Through these activities in MAMII, MOL aims to minimize the environmental impact of methane slip in shipping while aiding to the transition to further low and decarbonization of LNG-fueled vessels.

In addition to participating in MAMII, MOL is working with other partners on a technology development project aimed at significantly reducing methane slip on LNG-fueled vessels by using catalysts and improving the engine’s combustion process and the world’s first methane oxidation catalyst system has received Approval in Principle.

This factory test will commence in the middle of 2023 and onboard trial will be conducted from the second half of 2024 to the end of 2026, verifying this design concept in the actual vessel.

MOL is also taking initiatives aimed at the early introduction of the use of bio-methane and synthetic methane for the further low and decarbonization of LNG-fueled vessels.

To remind, in February this year, the company revealed it has joined forces with compatriot tech company Air Water to jointly study the trial use of liquefied bio-methane (LBM) derived from cattle manure onboard LNG-powered vessels.

