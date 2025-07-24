Back to overview
MOL: Newly consolidated company to manage 200+ vessels

Business Developments & Projects
July 24, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Over 200 vessels will be managed by MOL Global Ship Management (MOLGSM) after Japanese shipping major Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) consolidated its in-house ship management companies.

Illustration. Courtesy of MOL

With the aim of integrating the MOL Group’s ship management functions and enhancing safety operations, MOL has renamed its wholly owned subsidiary to MOL Global Ship Management.

Moving forward, MOLGSM will manage a diverse fleet of LNG carriers, dry bulkers, and tankers.

Until now, MOL’s ship management companies have been divided by ship type. With this move, MOLGSM will be able to share best practices across different ship types and strengthen capabilities in adopting new technologies, such as environmentally friendly ship management, as per the Japanese shipping player.

“This initiative will contribute to the optimization of group-wide operations and improve overall competitiveness. In addition, by integrating the IT systems, MOLGSM will standardize operations and improve operational quality,” MOL explained.

The company also aims to enhance employee engagement by flexibly assigning personnel to growth areas and offering diverse career paths. MOLGSM will address various common challenges across different ship types, such as the management of environmentally friendly ships, as a unified organization.

In related news, MOL unveiled the decision last year to merge three group subsidiaries responsible for maritime technology and engineering to form a technical hub that will aid the maritime industry on the decarbonization path. Namely, MOL Marine & Engineering (MOLMEC), MOL Ocean Expert (MOLOX), and MOL Ship Tech (MOLST) were merged and formed the new company in April this year.

