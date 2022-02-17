MOL’s car carrier catches fire in Atlantic, crew members safe

February 17, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

Felicity Ace, the 6,400 CEU car carrier operated by Japanese shipping major MOL, caught fire while crossing the Atlantic Ocean near Faial Island in the Azores.

Photo by: Portuguese Navy

As reported by the Portuguese Navy, the ship sounded the alarm on 16 February after a fire broke out in one of the cargo decks. The navy sent rescue teams involving its patrol ship NRP Setúbal and four cargo ships that sailed in that area.

Portuguese Air Force has also participated in the mission.

Currently, there is no outbreak of pollution and the logistics support is working on the towing plan, according to the official statement. The navy also confirmed that all crew members (22 of them) were evacuated and there were no major injuries. The cause of the accident is to be investigated.

This embedded content is only visible after accepting cookies. Change your preferences

Cargo ship Felicity Ace departed from the port in Emden, Germany on 10 February. It was expected to arrive at Davisville, Rhode Island on 23 February.

The 200-meter long vessel was built in 2005 by Japanese shipbuilding company Shin Kurushima Dockyard Co. According to the data provided by VesselsValue, the ship has a carrying capacity of 17,700 tonnes and is currently sailing under the Panama flag.