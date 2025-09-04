More oil for CNOOC as it brings South China Sea development online

Back to overview
Exploration & Production
September 4, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

CNOOC Limited, a subsidiary of Chinese state-owned oil and gas giant China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), has commenced production from an oilfield development in the Pearl River Mouth basin in the northern part of the South China Sea.

Wenchang 16-2; Source: CNOOC

As stated by the Chinese giant, its 100%-owned and operated Wenchang 16-2 oilfield development project mainly leverages the facilities of the Wenchang oilfields located nearby. The oil property is light crude, and the average water depth is approximately 150 meters.

CNOOC noted that a new jacket platform was added, which integrates functions such as oil and gas production, offshore drilling, and completion of operations, as well as personnel accommodation.

A total of 15 development wells are planned to be commissioned at the project, which is expected to achieve a plateau production of approximately 11,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2027.

This follows the start of production at the Wenchang 9-7 oilfield development in April and the Wenchang 19-1 oilfield Phase II in March.

More recently, the Chinese major brought online the Dongfang 1-1 gas field 13-3 Block development project. This is described as the first high-temperature, high-pressure, low-permeability natural gas project offshore China.

