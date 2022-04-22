N-Sea and Ocean Ecology done with surveys offshore Sweden

April 22, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

N-Sea and Ocean Ecology have completed a geophysical site survey and an environmental baseline survey at RWE’s 1.6 GW Södra Midsjöbanken offshore wind project in the Swedish part of the Baltic Sea.

The parties were contracted for the late-season provision of vessel, equipment, and personnel to perform the surveys, as well as full data processing, sample analysis, interpretation, and reporting.

The main purpose of the scope of work was to determine the benthic composition of the area.

The geophysical survey consisted of a vessel-mounted MBES bathymetric survey and towed side-scan sonar with a piggy-backed magnetometer to discover archaeological artifacts, boulders, debris, and other natural and non-natural objects.

The environmental survey included an investigation of occurring habitat types and benthos. Benthic environments were investigated through grab sampling and drop-down imaging and video capture at each sampling location.

“A solid performance by the vessel, onboard team and collaboration with our partners ensured completion of the offshore scope within the required timelines and delivery to our client’s satisfaction,” said Paul van Waalwijk van Doorn, Managing Director Survey.

“Excellent SHEQ performance throughout the project, despite logistical challenges and icy conditions. An efficient and transparent data processing and reporting flow contributed to a controlled and efficient approach to acquisition and project success.”

With between 100 and 120 turbines and a planned installed capacity of up to 1.6 GW, the Södra Midsjöbanken offshore wind farm would have an annual production of 6.5 TWh and could deliver 5% of Sweden’s total electrical consumption.

The project would feature turbines of a capacity of between 15 MW and 20 MW each and would connect to the Swedish grid in Nybro, close to Kalmar.

The project site is located on and at Södra Midsjöbanken, an offshore bank situated in the middle of the south-east Baltic Sea, in water depths between 15 and 35 meters. The site is located approximately 70 kilometers southeast of the southern tip of Öland and some 90 kilometers northwest of the northernmost coast of Poland.

