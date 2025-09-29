Back to overview
Home Green Marine NEXTCHEM, Siemens Energy to develop methanol fuel cell solutions for maritime industry

Business Developments & Projects
September 29, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

NEXTCHEM, a technology business unit of Italy’s MAIRE, has joined forces with German publicly traded energy corporation Siemens Energy for the development and commercialization of modularized high-temperature methanol fuel cell solutions for the maritime industry.

Illustration only. Image by Navingo

NEXTCHEM and Siemens Energy signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to cooperate on the development of high-temperature methanol fuel cells, targeting the maritime industry and beyond, with an initial focus on the yachting segment.

Under the MoU, NEXTCHEM will focus on the design and supply of the methanol fuel cell module, while Siemens Energy will be tasked with providing onboard system integration and energy management system.

As explained, the fuel cell will reform low-carbon methanol back into hydrogen for onboard power generation, allowing net-zero operations of the vessel both at anchor and during propulsion. NEXTCHEM said this solution will allow the displacement of “significant amounts” of fossil marine diesel fuel and help avoid the emissions of highly regulated nitrogen and sulfur oxides.

The partners stated that the first industrial-scale installation of the system is already under definition and will be fitted on a flagship net-zero yacht currently under construction.

In addition to the maritime industry, the new methanol fuel cell module is expected to be capable of serving many other applications and markets, such as stationary net-zero power generation, including back-up and baseload of data centers and industrial processes, as well as remote and off-grid installation.

Fabio Fritelli, Managing Director of NEXTCHEM, commented: “With this highly efficient and modularized fuel cell solution NEXTCHEM will cover the entire value chain of low-carbon methanol, with a unique proposition capable to deliver best-in-class production technologies, while also unlocking additional methanol uses, thus, accelerating demand growth and the establishment of a broader low-carbon methanol economy.”

Giuseppe Sachero, Vice President, Oil & Gas and Chemical Solutions, Siemens Energy, added: “This development highlights the unique value of key players in the energy transition value chain. By working together, we capitalize on each other’s expertise and references in adjacent industries. Fuel cells are an integral part of the clean fuels technologies ecosystem, from electrolysis to electricity generation and storage, and are applicable in multiple industrial applications.”

