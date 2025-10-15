NYK
NYK: Ammonia-fueled tug helps create world’s ‘first’ environmental value

October 15, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Japan-based Shin-Nippon Kaiyosha (SNK), a NYK Group company, has obtained third-party certification for the environmental value representing the quantified greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduced through ammonia-fueled tugboat Sakigake‘s towage services.

Courtesy of NYK

This certified environmental value can be allocated to purchasers through the book & claim method and is expected to contribute to the reduction of Scope 3 emissions by transportation service users in the future.

As explained, this is “the world’s first instance” that environmental value derived through the operation of an ammonia-fueled vessel has received third-party validation.

This vessel was a Green Innovation Fund Project initiated in October 2021 under Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) to develop vessels equipped with domestically produced ammonia-fueled engines. Sakigake is believed to be the world’s first ammonia-fueled vessel developed for commercial use.

The vessel is fueled by low-environmental-impact ammonia “ECOANN” manufactured by Resonac Corporation and provided by JERA. Since its completion in August 2024, Sakigake has been providing safe and low-carbon tugboat services in Yokohama port.

GHG emissions from cargo transportation are commonly classified as Scope 3 for transport service users, requiring collaboration across the entire supply chain to reduce them. By visualizing GHG reductions in the shipping industry, this initiative paves the way for future Scope 3 emission reductions by shippers and consideration of additional GHG reduction measures, further expanding the potential environmental contribution of ammonia as a marine fuel, as per NYK.

Moving forward, NYK aims to continue to focus on developing a fuel ammonia value chain and advancing decarbonization within the shipping and marine industries. This commitment includes the development of the ammonia-fueled medium gas carrier (AFMGC), scheduled for completion in November 2026, that NYK is developing in collaboration with others.

