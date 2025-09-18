Back to overview
NYK inks new CO2 removal credits deal

Business Developments & Projects
September 18, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Japanese shipping company NYK has signed a new agreement with carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration (CCUS) company 1PointFive to purchase carbon dioxide removal (CDR) credits, neutralizing residual emissions and contributing to achieving net-zero by 2050.

Illustration; Archive. Courtesy of NYK

The CDR credits will be generated via direct air capture with carbon storage (DACCS) technology, i.e. CO2 from the atmosphere will be captured and stored underground at 1PointFive’s DAC facility, Stratos, currently in commissioning stage in Texas, U.S.

As disclosed, the facility is scheduled to commence operations later this year.

NYK aims to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 under its ‘NYK Group Decarbonization Story’, with energy efficiency and transitioning to next-generation fuels as top priorities.

In the context of ‘unavoidable residual emissions’, the company sees reliable CDR credits generated by DACCS as an effective means to offset these emissions and support the net-zero goal.

In line with this view, last year, NYK agreed with compatriot energy titan ENEOS on the sale and purchase of marine fuel with CDR credits created via DACCS technology.

Under the terms of the agreement, ENEOS will procure CDR credits from 1PointFive’s Stratos direct air capture plant in Texas and sell them, together with the marine fuel it supplies, to NYK starting in 2028.

In May 2025, the Japanese shipping player also signed a three-year contract with Climeworks, a Swiss technology company, to purchase a portfolio of CDR credits combining various decarbonization technologies in a single portfolio starting in fiscal year 2026.

Climeworks will remove and store CO2 from the air by utilizing biochar, bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS), and enhanced rock weathering. NYK intends to purchase CDR credits generated by these methods and allocate them to residual emissions, including Scope 1.

