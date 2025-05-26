Back to overview
Home Electric NYK presents Japan’s ‘first’ battery-powered work vessel

NYK presents Japan’s ‘first’ battery-powered work vessel

Vessels
May 26, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Japanese shipping major Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) has unveiled the country’s first fully battery-driven work vessel, e-Crea.

Courtesy of NYK

Keihin Dock, an NYK Group company, built the vessel at its Koyasu Shipyard.

Designed without an onboard diesel generator, the 9-meter-long and 3-meter-wide e-Crea will support the docking and undocking of tugboats at the Koyasu Shipyard.

In response to the growing global demand for decarbonizing maritime transportation, the NYK Group has been actively exploring next-generation fuels, including ammonia and other advanced alternatives. Fully electric work vessels represent one of the most promising options for sustainable shipping, the group believes.

Keihin Dock, NYK’s sole shipbuilding subsidiary, has spearheaded this initiative, driving innovative solutions and accelerating the implementation of new technologies.

Powered solely by batteries charged from shore facilities at Keihin Dock’s Koyasu Shipyard, e-Crea operates without emitting carbon dioxide. Additionally, the vessel is significantly quieter compared to conventional ships running on fossil fuels, substantially reducing operational noise.

The design of e-Crea is said to enable maneuverability in confined spaces, making it suited for assisting with docking operations and vessel movement at shipyards. The vessel was classed by Japan Craft Inspection Organization (JCI).

Following the installation of the electric propulsion system, including substantial battery modules in the hull, the vessel’s weight exceeded initial projections. To maintain proper balance, the team reconfigured equipment placement and cabling, thereby optimizing internal space and ensuring safe navigation, according to NYK.

Elevated temperatures from batteries and electric motors can increase fire risks. To effectively manage heat, the team implemented multi-layered water-cooling systems and integrated air ducts. Enhancements to the battery room included fireproofing measures and protection against hazardous gases, along with improved ventilation. These measures ensure the vessel upholds robust safety standards, the Japanese company explained.

Introducing fully electric propulsion systems to tugboats and work vessels is expected to accelerate decarbonization efforts not only at the vessel level but throughout maritime and port services. The NYK Group said it remains committed to advancing and refining electrification technologies, including their gradual application to larger-scale vessels.

Data and insights gained from e-Crea’s construction and operation will be reflected in the development of an electric-propulsion tugboat scheduled for completion in December 2026.

In related news, NYK completed last year the ammonia-fueled tug Sakigake. Described as the world’s first commercial ammonia-fueled vessel, the unit recently wrapped up its demonstration voyage, reaching a GHG emission reduction of up to 95 percent.

