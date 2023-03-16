Ocean Winds taps Cathie for 1.7 GW Bluepoint Wind offshore wind farm

March 16, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Cathie has been awarded a contract to provide geophysical and geotechnical consultancy services for the up to 1.7 GW Bluepoint Wind offshore wind project in the United States.

Ocean Winds

Located 38 nautical miles off the coast of New York and 53 nautical miles off the coast of New Jersey, Bluepoint Wind offshore wind project is being developed by Ocean Winds and New York-based independent infrastructure fund manager Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP).

Under the contract, Cathie will provide geophysical and geotechnical consultancy services over multiple years, including seabed modeling services and preparation of the marine site investigation report (MIR), in accordance with the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) requirements.

Ocean Winds, a joint venture between EDP Renewables and Engie, won the lease area in Central Bight for $765 million in February last year in what was the biggest offshore wind auction ever organised in the United States.

With a generation capacity of up to 1.7 GW, Bluepoint Wind could help avoid an estimated five million tonnes of CO2. Once fully commissioned, the project will be able to power up to 900,000 homes.

The name Bluepoint Wind pays homage to the history of oysters in the coastal regions of New York and New Jersey, where oysters were once a cornerstone of local ecosystems and culture, according to the developers.