OCI Global secures green methanol bunkering permit in Egypt

September 20, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

OCI Global, a producer and distributor of hydrogen-based products, has secured its first green methanol bunkering permit in Egypt’s East Port Said and West Port Said.

OCI Global

As disclosed, the permit is a direct response to the growing demand for green methanol as a marine fuel as the industry recognizes its readiness, efficacy and safety.

The General Authority of Suez Canal Economic Zone’s (SCZONE) board of directors has approved a six-month renewable permit for OCI Global’s renewable and low-carbon fuels subsidiary, OCI HyFuels, to provide green methanol bunkering services at both ports.

According to the company, this lays the groundwork for future green methanol-powered ships by formalizing the process established by the bunkering of the world’s first green methanol-powered containership in East Port Said earlier this year.

Both ports are along the Suez Canal, through which around 12% of global marine traffic and 30% of container traffic passes each year.

OCI Global has recently announced plans to double its green methanol production capacity to approximately 400,000 metric tons per year in response to the growing demand for green methanol from numerous high-emissions industries, including shipping.