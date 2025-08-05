Deepsea Yantai; Source: Odfjell Drilling
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Odfjell-managed rig spins the drill bit at OKEA’s North Sea field

Odfjell-managed rig spins the drill bit at OKEA’s North Sea field

Exploration & Production
August 5, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

A rig managed by Odfjell Drilling has spudded the first well at a license operated by Norway’s oil and gas company OKEA in the northern part of the North Sea.

Deepsea Yantai; Source: Odfjell Drilling

As disclosed by Rex International Holding, whose subsidiary Lime Petroleum is one of the partners in the PL740 Bestla license, the first of two production wells was spudded on August 4, 2025. The Bestla field is estimated to contain 24 million barrels of oil equivalent gross in recoverable reserves.

Bestla is being developed as a two-well subsea tie-back to the Brage field, situated 13 kilometers away. The Brage platform will serve as the host facility for production, processing, and export, with first oil expected in early 2027.

The well is being drilled by the rig Deepsea Yantai from the Bestla subsea template, which was installed in early June 2025, followed by another subsea template installation in July. OKEA reported that the rig was on its way to the location last week.

Related Article

Lars B. Hübert, Chief Executive Officer of Lime, said: “The Bestla development is exemplary in the use of standard solutions, well-proven technology, and close cooperation with strategic partners. With a project breakeven at around US$40 per barrel, the development is an efficient and costeffective one, which is all the more important against volatility in oil prices amid the current geopolitical situation.”

The NOK6.3 billion, or approximately $571 million, plan for development and operation (PDO) for the Bestla field was officially submitted to the Norway Ministry of Energy in April 2024 and approved in November 2024.

OKEA ASA is the operator for both the Bestla and Brage fields, holding a 39.2% interest in PL740, with DNO Norge (39.2%), Lime Petroleum (17 %), and M Vest Energy (4.4%) as partners.

The Brage Unit partnership comprises OKEA as the operator and 35.2% holder, Lime Petroleum (33.8%), DNO Norge (14.2%), Petrolia Noco (12.2%), and M Vest Energy (4.4%).

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles