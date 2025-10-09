Go-ahead clears path for Odfjell Drilling-managed rig’s ops in Norway

Deepsea Yantai rig; Source: Odfjell Drilling
Authorities & Government
October 9, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Norway’s oil and gas company OKEA has secured the Norwegian authorities’ blessing for drilling activities in the Norwegian Sea, which is expected to be undertaken using one of Odfjell Drilling-managed semi-submersible rigs.

The Norwegian Ocean Industry Authority (Havtil) has granted OKEA consent to use the Deepsea Yantai rig for production drilling on the Draugen field in the southern part of the Norwegian Sea. The water depth in the area is 250 meters.

Discovered in 1984, with the plan for development and production (PDO) approved in 1988, the field has been developed with a concrete fixed facility and integrated topside. The stabilized oil is stored in tanks at the base of the facility, which two pipelines connect to a floating loading-buoy. The production started in 1993.

The 2019-built Deepsea Yantai rig, which is owned by China’s CIMC and managed by Odfjell Drilling, is of a GM4D design and capable of harsh environment operation. The semi-sub began drilling the first of two production wells at the OKEA-operated Bestla asset on August 4, 2025. 

Bestla is envisioned as a two-well subsea tie-back to the Brage field, situated 13 kilometers away. The Brage platform will serve as the host facility for production, processing, and export, with first oil expected in early 2027.

The consent for the rig comes weeks after OKEA made an oil discovery at a prospect, known as Talisker, near its operated Brage field.

