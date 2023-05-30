ONE joins GSBN to advance digitalisation in shipping

May 30, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Singapore-based shipping company Ocean Network Express (ONE) has joined Global Shipping Business Network (GSBN), an independent, not-for-profit technology consortium building a blockchain-enabled operating system.

The joining follows a successful trial of GSBN’s Cargo Release with ONE’s vessels. Now, by joining GSBN, ONE will gain access to the consortium’s blockchain-enabled platform, which facilitates the exchange of data between different parties across global shipping supply chains.

ONE will also use GSBN’s growing ecosystem of members and applications on its platform including Cargo Release, which “offers a paperless, highly efficient, and transparent solution connecting all parties involved at the port of import”.

“The shipping industry is at a critical moment in time where digitalisation has the potential to enable a quantum leap. What’s needed to make this a success is trusted collaboration. We are pleased to be welcoming ONE who have been a pioneer in digital transformation and sustainability, and we look forward to collaborating to further contribute to the industry’s digital leap,” Bertrand Chen, CEO at GSBN, said.

“With GSBN’s great effort in driving digitalisation across the shipping industry, we look forward to harnessing their trusted infrastructure to accelerate greater collaboration with the industry and enable better efficiency with applications such as Cargo Release,” Kosuke Wada, Executive Vice President at Ocean Network Express, stated.

Incorporated in Hong Kong, the Global Shipping Business Network (GSBN) is an independent, not-for-profit technology consortium that aims to expand the global trade ecosystem by creating bridges to new market participants including banks, fintech companies and other consortia, while supporting the development of technology-driven innovation as the sector makes the leap to digital.

The consortium was first founded by eight global leaders in the global shipping industry. Its shareholders are: Cosco Shipping Lines, Cosco Shipping Ports, Hapag-Lloyd, Hutchison Ports, OOCL, SPG Qingdao Port, PSA International and Shanghai International Port Group.