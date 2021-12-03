PD Ports hires Konecranes to retrofit 4 RTGs to run on electricity

December 3, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

PD Ports, owner and operator of Teesport, the fifth largest port in the UK, has contracted Finnish manufacturer Konecranes to convert the primary power supply of four diesel-driven rubber-tired gantry cranes (RTGs) to electric.

As disclosed, the project involves the removal of all diesel components. Each RTG will take an average of three weeks to covert meaning the project, which will extend the lifespan of the equipment for an additional decade, is due for completion in early 2022.

During the retrofit, Konecranes will also be installing fiber optics which will future-proof the RTGs, enabling continuous upgrades and access to features, such as remote operations.

This will completely eliminate the consumption of diesel fuel instead of allowing the equipment to run wholly on electricity – which is expected to significantly reduce carbon emissions and noise pollution as well as lower maintenance requirements. The order was booked in August this year.

“The implementation of alternative, cleaner energy supplies is one of the key components to our long-term vision for Teesport and is another step in achieving our 30 year plan in which we aim to work with customers and stakeholders to elevate the River Tees to the UK’s most successful port region by 2050,” Frans Calje, PD Ports CEO, said.

’We are dedicated to helping ports and terminal operators grow through sustainable, digital and adaptable service solutions. The trust PD Port has shown in us, as equipment lifecycle experts is really exciting and rewards our ambition to keep increasing customers’ operational efficiency, safety and equipment sustainability,” Paolo Dazi, Konecranes Port Services Senior Vice President, added.

Recently, the Finnish company has been contracted to provide two new eco-efficient mobile harbor cranes to North American terminal operator LogistecUSA.