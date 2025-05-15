Perenco’s drilling ops in Caribbean unlock more gas

Back to overview
Exploration & Production
May 15, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Perenco Trinidad & Tobago (Perenco T&T), a subsidiary of Anglo-French oil and gas player Perenco, has made a new natural gas discovery off the southeast coast of Trinidad and Tobago, which is expected to enable the firm to boost its hydrocarbon production in the Caribbean country.

TSP fields; Source: Repsol

The company’s drilling activities at the Onyx well and sidetrack in the eastern part of the field have encountered what has been described as significant columns of natural gas in two separate geological compartments.

The Onyx field, said to be an undeveloped gas discovery, is located within the Teak, Samaan and Poui (TSP) fields’ license in a water depth of 180 feet (54.86 meters), between the Poui and Teak fields, off Trinidad’s southeast coast.

Gregoire de Courcelles, Perenco T&T’s General Manager, commented: “Our objective was to prove sufficient gas reserves to unlock field development. The wells’ findings are testimony to the hydrocarbon potential which remains in the TSP acreage and highlights Perenco’s commitment to provide future supplies of natural gas to Trinidad and Tobago.”

While the subsurface information is under review, the operator understands that development options will be evaluated to move the discovery towards a final investment decision (FID). TSP is a joint venture between Perenco as the operator, Heritage Petroleum Company, and the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago.

The company sees this gas find as a major milestone in its vision for Trinidad and Tobago, as it works to boost its footprint in the country to become a major gas supplier to the local market. To this end, Perenco bought BP’s four mature gas assets and undeveloped resources in 2024 from a field in this Caribbean country.

Last year, the firm introduced hydrocarbons into a 37-kilometer pipeline from the Teak Alpha production platform at the TSP fields to the Galeota terminal.

