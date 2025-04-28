PGE Baltica survey
Home Offshore Wind PGE Baltica awards geophysical survey contract for 975 MW Polish offshore wind farm

April 28, 2025, by Adnan Memija

PGE Baltica has signed an agreement with Geofizyka Toruń SA to carry out a geophysical survey, including high-resolution reflection seismic with simultaneous bathymetric measurement for the Baltica 9 offshore wind farm in Poland.

Source: PGE Baltica

The geophysical survey is scheduled to commence in the first half of May and is planned to last until mid-June 2025. Completion of analytical work and the delivery of results are expected for November this year.

This research is said to provide a preliminary assessment of the potential of the area located in the northern part of the Słupsk Bank, less than 50 kilometers from the coastline. 

The seismic method will allow for accurate mapping of the geological structure up to 100 meters below the surface and will help identify risk factors, such as shallow gas pockets, paleochannels, and layers of boulder clay, said PGE Baltica.

Baltica 9 is one of five areas granted to PGE in 2023. It is planned to be built in an area that covers 121 square kilometers. The wind farm could have an installed capacity of about 975 MW.

The location is close to other offshore wind projects implemented by PGE and the service port under construction in Ustka. The commissioning of the base is planned for the fourth quarter of 2026.

