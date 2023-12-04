Plans for hydrogen development at Dogger Bank D gain ground

December 4, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Dogger Bank D, the potential fourth phase of the world’s largest offshore wind farm under construction, Dogger Bank Wind Farm, has awarded contracts to engineering consultants to support the feasibility and optimization of a large-scale green hydrogen development option on the project.

Courtesy of SSE Renewables

SSE Renewables and Equinor, the developers of the Dogger Bank wind farm in the UK, awarded contracts for green hydrogen concept and engineering and optimization studies to Genesis, H2GO Power, and Fichtner.

If progressed for delivery, Dogger Bank D would be located in the North Sea around 210 kilometers off the northeast coast of England. Subject to the successful outcome of further technical studies, the project could be capable of generating up to around 2 GW of renewable power.

The project partners are looking to advance Dogger Bank D with both power and green hydrogen as potential end products. The green hydrogen facility, if developed, could become one of the UK’s largest green hydrogen projects and, subject to supportive Government policy and supply chain alignment, could contribute to the UK Government’s electrolytic hydrogen ambitions for 5 GW by 2030, the partners said.

To this end, Genesis was tapped to deliver a technology-agnostic concept and engineering design study while H2GO Power and Fichtner Consulting Engineers were awarded contracts for value chain optimization for the potential green hydrogen offtake option.

Using AI machine learning and robust modeling, these studies will investigate the multitude of interdependent variables required to optimize a potential green hydrogen production facility, such as offshore wind farm sizing, electrolysis capacity, transport and storage capacity, water availability, and offtake optionality.

As a first-of-its-kind project for the UK, Dogger Bank D is significantly investing in ensuring the right set-up for a potential green hydrogen production facility to operate efficiently and safely, and the team is working closely with The Crown Estate to agree on the progression of the project, SSE explained.

“The hydrogen opportunity for Dogger Bank D demands leading technical specialists to support and shape this ambitious project. We look forward to working with our appointed engineering consultants and welcome their breadth of knowledge and experience,“ said Rob Cussons, Project Manager, Dogger Bank D.

Helen Coleman, Genesis Managing Director, commented: “Dogger Bank Wind farm project is a high profile and large project that encompasses many different stakeholders. We’re delighted that feasibility work from Genesis’ skilled UK team is to be involved in the efforts of a variety of teams to make this project a reality.”

Mark Shatwell, Principal Engineer & Project Director, added: “We are extremely pleased to be appointed on the Dogger Bank Wind Farm project. Our Fichtner H2-Optimizer, which has been developed following our work with global electrolytic hydrogen projects, will assist the Dogger Bank D green hydrogen concept by providing answers to questions such as: How should the electrolysers be configured and operated, and what is the optimal hydrogen storage capacity? We look forward to providing answers and supporting the progression of this exciting project.”