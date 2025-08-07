Back to overview
Home Green Marine Port of Bilbao advances shore power project with €11.4M deal for solar PV plants

Port of Bilbao advances shore power project with €11.4M deal for solar PV plants

Business Developments & Projects
August 7, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Spanish Bilbao Port Authority has awarded a €11.48 million contract for the construction of solar photovoltaic (PV) plants to be integrated into the onshore power supply (OPS) system at the port.

Port of Bilbao

As disclosed, the contract was awarded to a joint venture consisting of four companies: Viuda de Sainz, Radimer Servicios Energéticos, Achiles Ingeniería Fotovoltaica, and Solar 360 de Repsol y Movistar.

The deal, with an eighteen-month deadline, entails setting up four solar PV plants within the port service area:

  • in Zierbena Dock, with a maximum potential of 809.6 kWp;
  • on the Santurtzi breakwater, with a maximum potential of 494.36 kWp;
  • in the pre-boarding area of the ferry terminal at the A-6 Dock in Santurtzi, with a maximum potential of 2,424.4 kWp;
  • and in the car park at the Olatua cruise terminal in Getxo, with a maximum potential of 527.12 kWp.

It also includes the provision of a comprehensive operations and maintenance service for a period of two years, once the initial construction works are completed.

Related Article

The PV plants are part of the BilbOPS project, which aims to enable vessels to connect to the onshore power supply at the ro-ro, ro-pax, container, and cruise terminals at the Port of Bilbao.

The project involves a series of actions to be taken to produce renewable energy in the Port of Bilbao to power the OPS system, such as the array of PV plants, the wave energy pilot project, and wind power plants.

The scope of this initiative has been designed to include 11 connection points, with a power output of 30 MW. The first phase will be completed in early 2026, with an investment of €4.7 million and a grant of €3.9 million secured from the Recovery and Resilience Facility.

The second phase, which began in 2025 and is scheduled to be completed in 2027, has a budget of €50.1 million, and is financed through Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) funds and by the Port Authority’s own resources. A loan of €80 million has also been secured through the European Investment Bank (EIB), part of which will be used to finance this project.

From 2027 onwards, the power to be supplied to vessels at berth will be of renewable origin, supplied by the distribution company contracted by the Port or by the Port’s own power production system.

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles