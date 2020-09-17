Proserv launches two new facilities

September 17, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Proserv

Proserv Controls has formally unveiled two new facilities in Mussafah, Abu Dhabi and Cumbernauld, near Glasgow, Scotland.

Despite the on-going global challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Aberdeen based firm has proactively pursued the establishment of the new sites in recent months as it continues to win significant orders amid the general slowdown.

Michael Purkiss, Proserv’s vice president, Services stated,

“Both Service Centres of Excellence in Abu Dhabi and Cumbernauld offer dedicated, larger spaces to support our clients’ needs. We made our commitment to these facilities before the pandemic arrived, and our team has skilfully harnessed their dynamic designs to make them safe and entirely fit for purpose within the current requirement for socially distanced work environments, with reduced physical contact.

“Both locations provide dedicated factory acceptance testing (FAT) studios, which currently also have the flexibility to carry these out remotely for our customers, via live video conferencing links. Similarly, once life returns to normal, these new sites will then transition very smoothly back to their original plans. But, moreover, they give us the necessary scale and size to ramp up our expanding activities and enhance our efficiencies even further.”

Proserv Controls’ new facility in Abu Dhabi is an upgrade on its previous base in the city, boasting a dedicated service workshop of more than 1,000 square metres, 400 square metres of office space and encompassing a total footprint of almost 3,000 square metres.

The Mussafah site delivers a wide range of Proserv’s service and production capabilities including the build, repair and upgrade of all brands of hydraulic control systems, pressure testing facilities, as well as the provision of the firm’s bespoke AEGIS maintenance optimisation solution and remote asset monitoring.

The firm’s Abu Dhabi GM, Angus Rodger, said:

“This investment in a new site in Abu Dhabi strengthens our ability to support the operation and maintenance of a broad spectrum of Proserv legacy brand equipment that is located in the Middle East, as well as supply newly designed hydraulic and electrical control systems.

“Our improved Centre of Excellence will further allow us to continue to deliver rapid, locally based expertise to our valued customers, who include some of the region’s biggest operators.”