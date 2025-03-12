Back to overview
Provaris moving full steam ahead with hydrogen and CO2 programs in Norway

Business Developments & Projects
March 12, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Green hydrogen projects developer Provaris Energy has provided new updates on commercial and technical developments in its hydrogen and CO2 storage and transport programs in Norway.

Illustration; Fjord H2 project in Norway. Courtesy of Provaris

Building on the ongoing collaboration with Norwegian Hydrogen and Uniper, Provaris has now entered into a second non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Norwegian hydrogen project developer and German energy company. The MoU aims to assess the use of Provaris’ compressed storage and shipping solutions for transporting hydrogen from Norway to a German utility at an import location in North-West Europe.

The collaboration targets hydrogen production and long-term off-take volumes of up to 30,000 tonnes per annum, leveraging secured renewable power that meets RFNBO standards.

It also defines near-term milestones for end-to-end supply chains, including a term sheet by June 2025, outlining the base for a final hydrogen sales and purchase agreement (SPA), along with an integrated schedule for finalizing integrated schedule for finalizing other key agreements related to shipping and port logistics.

Provaris said it would develop required storage and shipping solutions for the projects, specifically a single H2Leo barge and up to two H2Neo carriers operating under commercial charter terms aligned with the duration of the potential offtake SPA.

Early milestone in CO2 tank development program

Provaris has also reported a key milestone achieved under a binding joint development agreement signed with Yinson Production in October 2024 on the concept design phase of a new liquid CO2 tank for bulk-scale storage and shipping solutions.

According to the company, this will lead to an expansion of the technical development program and usher the next phase that will focus on designing tanks suitable for integration with fixed
onshore storage, offshore floating storage, and ship transport solutions.

As disclosed, Provaris and Yinson agreed to a new work program extending through mid-2025 where by Provaris will continue to lead the CO2 tank design program with external costs and management fees payable by Yinson to Provaris. Ownership of all developed intellectual property (IP) will be jointly held by Provaris and Yinson, with future commercialization subject to a technology license agreement.

Yinson has recently acquired 100% of Norway-based Stella Maris carbon capture and storage (CCS) and also secured a 40% stake in the Havstjerne CO2 injection and storage project in the North Sea.

Prototype hydrogen tank program backed by lease agreement

As part of its ongoing program for the construction and testing of the “world’s first” prototype scale compressed hydrogen tank in Fiskå, Norway, Provaris has finalized lease agreement with the new owner of the Fiskå facility.

The company explained that the leased area will provide access to to robotic laser-hybrid welding infrastructure used in the prototype tank program while also supporting potential expansion in fabrication capacity enabling the construction of small scale hydrogen tanks and the potential development of pilot or prototype tanks for the liquid CO2.

