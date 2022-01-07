PSA greenlights disposal of Oselvar subsea facilities

January 7, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian offshore safety watchdog, the Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA), has given DNO Norge consent for the disposal of subsea facilities on the Oselvar field.

According to the formal disposal resolution, decommissioning is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The Petroleum Act requires the developer to carry out full or partial removal of facilities and equipment after the production period has ended. The removal work must take place pursuant to the HSE regulations for the petroleum activities and on the basis of considerations including consent and decommissioning plans.

Oselvar is located in production license 274 in the southern part of the Norwegian sector in the North Sea, 20 kilometers southwest of the Ula field, in a water depth of 70 meters.

The field was discovered in 1991, and the plan for development and operation (PDO) was approved in 2009. The development concept was a subsea template with three horizontal production wells tied to Ula.

Production started in 2012 and the field was shut down in May 2018.

DNO is the operator of the production license with a 55% interest and CapeOmega is its partner holding the remaining 45%.