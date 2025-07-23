Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Rig repurposing on Friede & Goldman’s task list as semi-sub seeks new lease on life

Rig repurposing on Friede & Goldman’s task list as semi-sub seeks new lease on life

Project & Tenders
July 23, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Friede & Goldman (F&G), a Houston-based engineering firm specializing in the design and development of innovative offshore solutions, has won a new engineering assignment for the conversion of a semi-submersible offshore drilling unit (MODU) into an accommodation vessel.

ExD 1000M semi-submersible drilling platform renderings; Source: DSOC

The U.S. firm has signed an engineering agreement with Peak Ocean Offshore for the design and engineering of a semi-submersible accommodation conversion project, formalizing its role as the design and engineering authority for the assignment.

The planned asset conversion and lifecycle optimization entails converting a legacy F&G ExD design semi-submersible rig into a high-capacity offshore accommodation unit. This latest project is said to highlight the firm’s evolving portfolio in supporting offshore accommodation solutions across global markets.

The rig repurposing deal is perceived to leverage Peak Ocean’s expertise in asset repurposing and operational efficiency, and reinforcing F&G’s reputation as a technical partner for complex offshore conversions and upgrades.

Roberto Salinas, Director of Projects at Friede & Goldman, commented: “This agreement reflects our shared commitment to innovation, safety, and engineering excellence in the offshore sector.

“This project represents a growing trend in the offshore industry – finding alternate uses for drilling rigs to extend asset life and maximize utilization. Our team brings proven expertise in repurposing offshore assets for new roles.”

This deal comes months after Friede & Goldman decided to team up with China’s Dalian Shipbuilding Offshore Co. (DSOC) to jointly launch the newly developed ExD 1000M semi-submersible drilling rig to the market. 

Related Article

𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐬𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞 ⤵️

𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐰𝐢𝐧-𝐰𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐲 𝟑𝟏!

ADVERTISING OPTIONS
Related news

List of highlighted news articles