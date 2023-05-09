RVO soon to launch integrated ground model tender for Dutch wind farm zones

May 9, 2023, by Adnan Memija

The Netherlands Enterprise Agency (Rijksdienst voor Ondernemend Nederland; RVO) has issued a prior information notice for the development of an integrated ground model (IGM) and a geotechnical interpretative report for the Nederwiek Noord and Hollandse Kust West VIII Wind Farm Zones.

Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy

According to the notice, the integrated ground models and geotechnical interpretative reports should be of sufficient accuracy to allow (preliminary) foundation design.

The deliverables of this assignment will be made available to the participants in the concession tender for the offshore wind farm zones.

The contract is divided into two lots. Lot 1 refers to IGM for the Nederwiek Noord wind farm zone, while Lot 2 refers to IGM for the Hollandse Kust West VIII zone.

The contract value for Lot 1 and Lot 2 is €3 million and €1.4 million, respectively.

The estimated publication date of the contract notice is 18 May.

In March last year, the Dutch Government designated three new offshore wind areas, namely Nederwiek, Lagelander, Doordewind, and confirmed two previously designated areas which are the northern part of Ijmuiden Ver and the southern part of Hollandse Kust West.

With the new areas, the Netherlands is doubling the total planned capacity for offshore wind energy to around 21 GW by 2030.

In June 2022, the government disclosed the tendering timelines and locations for nine offshore wind projects with a combined capacity of up to 13.4 GW.

Nederwiek Noord II and III are to be auctioned off in 2026 and are scheduled for commissioning in 2030 and 2031, respectively.

Hollandse Kust West VIII will be put out to tender in 2026 or 2027. The commissioning deadline for this project was not disclosed at that time but is expected to be after 2031, according to the previous news.